Jazz Chisholm Jr. backs Yankees captain Aaron Judge amid torpedo bat controversy

The New York Yankees have been all over the headlines early this season for a number of reasons. The historic franchise is coming into the 2025 campaign as one of the top World Series contenders in the American League after adding a number of top names this offseason, including the likes of Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt.

That being said, the New York Yankees have sparked controversy online after their "torpedo" bats went viral on social media. Thanks to MIT PhD Aaron Leanhardt, the team has changed the way that their bats are assembled, moving some material closer towards the lower section of the barrel, seemingly providing hitters with more pop at the plate.

Despite some backlash among fans and some players across the league, the torpedo bats are completely legal, and have already started showing up with more team than just the New York Yankees.

Amid to the controversy involving the bats, New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke up on the topic, defending the team's superstar Aaron Judge. The Bahamian slugger was sure to point out that Judge did not use the torpedo bats and that his lengthy track-record of success was evidence of this claim.

"Judge got over 300 home runs and 3 mvps you know for damn sure he not using them" - Chisholm Jr. explained.

The backlash against the New York Yankees using this style of bat gained more traction this past weekend during the team's 20-9 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. During this offensive explosion, the Bronx Bombers were able to slug a combined 9 home runs, with Aaron Judge hitting 3 of them himself.

It will be interesting to see how Major League Baseball adjusts to the usage of this new style of bat as players such as Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays have started using them as well.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill should aim at the Yankees for using the torpedo bats

While batters such as Jazz Chisholm Jr. might not see any problem with the use of these bats, especially since they are considered legal, the same cannot be said for some pitchers. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill pushed back on the idea of New York using the bats.

"I think it’s terrible. We’ll see what the data says. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I feel like it’s something used in slow-pitch softball. It’s genius: Put the mass all in one spot. It might be bush [league]. It might not be. But it’s the Yankees, so they’ll let it slide," Megill said of the torpedo bats.

It will be interesting to see if Megill's stand continues as his own teammate Rhys Hoskins has also shown interest in trying out the new style of bat. There is a chance that they could become a thing of the future or something that only specific players will use.

