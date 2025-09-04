  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr. claps back with 1-word NSFW response after being called out for outburst over umpire’s call

Jazz Chisholm Jr. claps back with 1-word NSFW response after being called out for outburst over umpire’s call

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 04, 2025 04:28 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
Jazz Chisholm Jr. claps back with 1-word NSFW response after being called out for outburst over umpire’s call - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees' game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday ended with controversy after All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. argued a debatable strike call from the home plate umpire to end the game.

Ad

The Yankees entered the ninth inning, trailing the Astros 8-4. But the Bronx Bombers fought back to score three runs and make it a one-run game with an in-form Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the plate.

With Chisholm working a 3-2 count against Astros reliever Bryan Abreu threw a pitch that seemed to be out of the strike zone. However, the home plate umpire called it a strike to end the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chisholm, who thought it was the wrong call and that he should have been awarded a walk on the fourth ball, vented his frustration at the umpire and was involved in a heated confrontation.

A fan on X posted a clip of the Yankees infielder's outburst, slamming him for his reaction and calling for a 10-game suspension. Chisholm reacted to the post with an NSFW comment.

"SMD," Chisholm Jr. wrote in the comments.
Ad
Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s reaction received support from several Yankees fans who believed it wasn't a strike, although the replay suggested the ball might've just brushed the strike zone.

New York Knicks star Josh Hart sided with Chisholm Jr. as the NBA shooting guard called out the umpire for his controversial call.

"That Ump needs to be suspended. He’s trash," Hart wrote on X.
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications