Jazz Chisholm Jr. claps back with 1-word NSFW response after being called out for outburst over umpire’s call

The New York Yankees' game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday ended with controversy after All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. argued a debatable strike call from the home plate umpire to end the game.The Yankees entered the ninth inning, trailing the Astros 8-4. But the Bronx Bombers fought back to score three runs and make it a one-run game with an in-form Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the plate.With Chisholm working a 3-2 count against Astros reliever Bryan Abreu threw a pitch that seemed to be out of the strike zone. However, the home plate umpire called it a strike to end the game.Chisholm, who thought it was the wrong call and that he should have been awarded a walk on the fourth ball, vented his frustration at the umpire and was involved in a heated confrontation.A fan on X posted a clip of the Yankees infielder's outburst, slamming him for his reaction and calling for a 10-game suspension. Chisholm reacted to the post with an NSFW comment.&quot;SMD,&quot; Chisholm Jr. wrote in the comments.Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s reaction received support from several Yankees fans who believed it wasn't a strike, although the replay suggested the ball might've just brushed the strike zone.New York Knicks star Josh Hart sided with Chisholm Jr. as the NBA shooting guard called out the umpire for his controversial call.&quot;That Ump needs to be suspended. He’s trash,&quot; Hart wrote on X.