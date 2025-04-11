Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubles down on "torpedo" bats claim amid criticism

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. has started his first full season with the Bombers on a high. The Yanks are currently 7-5 for the season, top of the AL East standings, and Jazz has already produced some clutch hits for the 2024 AL pennant champions in the first few games of the 2025 MLB season.

The Yankees lead the league in runs scored (82) and were ruthless in the opening series of the campaign which saw them batter the Milwaukee Brewers for 36 runs in three-games.

In one of those games the Yankees offense crushed nine home runs and five of the players who went deep, were using a specially designed bat, the 'torpedo' bats.

Since then, torpedo bats have become the talk of the town and players are split over its actual utility in the big leagues. One of the users, Jazz Chisholm Jr., in a media interview with MLB.com on Thursday, weighed down his opinion on these bats.

"Guys still out there throwing a 100," said Jazz

He refused to believe that the sweet spot had been moved, emphasizing that the custom bat is just giving the batter a "mental edge" and nothing more.

"I don't believe that either. I think it just gives you a mental edge. Like when you are a kid and you go up tolplay with a bigger barrel, you think you have a bigger barrel, and you just start swinging, and you are like, oh, I can hit everything with this bat. That's just the mental edge," said Jazz

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s explanation on the torpedo bats drew a hilarious response from NBA star, Donovan Mitchell

On March 31, Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared an explanation about the 'torpedo' bats on X.com and further emphasized on the aspect that no MLB regulations were being flouted. In the post, he wrote:

"Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within MLB regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label, you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all !"

The explanation drew a hilarious response from Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard and huge Mets fan Donovan Mitchell. He replied:

"Naa yall are cheating and should be suspended for the season 😂😂😂 "

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his fellow Yankees teammates will now kick off a six-game homestand against the Giants and the Royals at Yankee Stadium, starting Friday.

