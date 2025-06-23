Jazz Chisholm Jr. draws inspiration from Derek Jeter’s graduation speech to snap losing streak

The New York Yankees endured a six-game losing streak before returning to winning ways. Jazz Chisholm Jr. also had a difficult time at the plate during that stretch, but drew inspiration from Yankees legend Derek Jeter's graduation speech at the University of Michigan a month ago.

On May 3, the former Yankees captain addressed the Class of 2025 at the University of Michigan commencement ceremony, emphasizing the inevitability of failure and the importance of resilience.

Chisholm Jr. took his words to heart and stayed motivated when the Yankees hit the tough stretch. After the team's latest 4-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles, he alluded to Jeter's thoughts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, everybody goes through a rough stretch, man. I mean, we all do it," Chisholm Jr. said. "I would just say—we’ve got Derek Jeter. He’s an example: you go through that rough stretch and you just gotta turn it around.

Trending

"I think he just gave a graduation speech the other day that we watched, and he said it before—in front of 1,000 people. And he always says it: you’re gonna fail. Eventually, you’re gonna fail. It’s just how you bounce back or how you cut it off. And I feel like six, seven games ain't gonna kill us."

Expand Tweet

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 2-for-4, contributing two RBIs in the Yankees' latest win. On the season, the Bahamian is hitting .242 along with 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 28 RBIs.

With the win against the Orioles, the Yankees improved to 45-32, distancing themselves from the second-place Tampa Bay Rays, who are 2.5 games behind.

What did Derek Jeter say about "failure" during Michigan's graduation ceremony that inspired Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and fans were left inspired by the words of five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter during his graduation speech in May.

Jeter, who has faced ups and downs in his life, spoke from experience that everyone is bound to fail.

“Failure. Failure is essential. If I can promise you one thing for certain: You will fail,” he said.

Jeter then alluded to what's important behind every move in life. He highlighted the ability to take risks that sets one up for success and failure. But what Jeter asked students was to take that risk with courage.

“The bigger the dream, the bigger the risk. What is the price if you don’t take the risk? If you don’t commit to the dream? You might end up overmatched," Jeter added.

"But maybe you won’t. I failed publicly. I failed miserably. There were days I literally cried because I was so bad. My first season as a professional, I made 56 errors. And for the non-baseball fans, that is hard to do intentionally... But you, me, every one of us has to learn to deal with failure. I wouldn’t have had the success without the failures.”

Expand Tweet

With Jeter's words helping Jazz Chisholm Jr. and many others, the Yankees legend continues to impact the team even after retiring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More