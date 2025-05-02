Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge's insane stat difference

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was left in awe when he saw a graphic comparing New York Yankees teammate Aaron Judge's stats from 2024 with his 2025 season.The graphic compares Judge’s first 31 games in 2024 to his first 31 in 2025.
In 2024, Judge hit .207 with six home runs, 18 RBIs and a .754 OPS. Fast forward one year, and he’s crushing a .427 average with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a mind-blowing 1.282 OPS. That’s a 520-point jump in OPS.
When New York Yankees star Chisholm Jr. came across this stat, he reposted it on his Instagram with a one-word reaction:
"Weird."
April wasn't Judge's best month in 2024. But once he came out of a slump ahead of the All-Star break, there was no stopping him as he went on to belt 58 home runs with a close finish to the batting title. His stellar regular season earned his second AL MVP.
This time around, he has already started well, and if he continues like that, no one can stop him from getting his third MVP title.
MLB releases insane Aaron Judge 2025 projection
It's been one month of baseball action and baseball pundits are already wondering where Aaron Judge's numbers will end up in 2025. Judge could be seen as one of the biggest reasons why the Yankees have an 18-13 record and are leading a stacked AL East.
On Thursday, MLB's social media released an insane projection for Judge's 2025 season. As per the post, Judge is on pace to register a 16.7 fWAR season, which will beat the all-time mark of Babe Ruth (14.7 in 1923).
In 1923, Ruth had 205 hits, 151 runs scored, 41 home runs, 131 RBIs, 170 walks, a 1.309 OPS and a 14.7 fWAR. Meanwhile, so far in 117 plate appearances, Judge has 50 hits, 29 runs scored, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 21 walks, an OPS of 1.282 and an fWAR of 3.2.
There is still a long way to go this season with 131 more regular-season games remaining for the Yankees captain. But one thing's for sure: if Judge doesn't get injured and keep up with the domination, we could be witnessing another historic season from the two-time MVP.