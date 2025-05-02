Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge's insane stat difference

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was left in awe when he saw a graphic comparing New York Yankees teammate Aaron Judge's stats from 2024 with his 2025 season.The graphic compares Judge’s first 31 games in 2024 to his first 31 in 2025.

Ad

In 2024, Judge hit .207 with six home runs, 18 RBIs and a .754 OPS. Fast forward one year, and he’s crushing a .427 average with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a mind-blowing 1.282 OPS. That’s a 520-point jump in OPS.

When New York Yankees star Chisholm Jr. came across this stat, he reposted it on his Instagram with a one-word reaction:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Weird."

Chisholm Jr.'s Instagram story

April wasn't Judge's best month in 2024. But once he came out of a slump ahead of the All-Star break, there was no stopping him as he went on to belt 58 home runs with a close finish to the batting title. His stellar regular season earned his second AL MVP.

Ad

Trending

This time around, he has already started well, and if he continues like that, no one can stop him from getting his third MVP title.

MLB releases insane Aaron Judge 2025 projection

It's been one month of baseball action and baseball pundits are already wondering where Aaron Judge's numbers will end up in 2025. Judge could be seen as one of the biggest reasons why the Yankees have an 18-13 record and are leading a stacked AL East.

Ad

On Thursday, MLB's social media released an insane projection for Judge's 2025 season. As per the post, Judge is on pace to register a 16.7 fWAR season, which will beat the all-time mark of Babe Ruth (14.7 in 1923).

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 1923, Ruth had 205 hits, 151 runs scored, 41 home runs, 131 RBIs, 170 walks, a 1.309 OPS and a 14.7 fWAR. Meanwhile, so far in 117 plate appearances, Judge has 50 hits, 29 runs scored, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 21 walks, an OPS of 1.282 and an fWAR of 3.2.

There is still a long way to go this season with 131 more regular-season games remaining for the Yankees captain. But one thing's for sure: if Judge doesn't get injured and keep up with the domination, we could be witnessing another historic season from the two-time MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More