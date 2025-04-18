Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops explosive 4-word reaction after being ejected over controversial strike call

New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. made headlines on Thursday after he was ejected for arguing with the plate umpire after a controversial strike call against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was incensed after a strike call on a 2-2 call with Mason Montgomery on the mound for the Rays. The replays showed the pitch to be easily missing the strike zone.

While the Yankees star was ejected for arguing the fall with the umpire, Chisholm Jr. went on social media during the game to react to the controversial call.

"Not even fu****g close," Chisholm Jr. wrote on X.

