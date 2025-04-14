Jazz Chisholm Jr. explains why Team USA baseball manager is best suited to wear a pendant

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently explained to former MLB player and newly appointed Team USA baseball manager Mike DeRosa why the latter should wear a pendant around his neck. The 27-year-old infielder appeared on the MLB Network to talk about his foundation's annual fashion show and shared some tips with the hosts as well. Chisholm Jr. is well-known for his avid interest in fashion off the field and it was clear for all to see during the interview.

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. is hugely popular among the younger fanbase of the MLB, he is also active in giving back to the community. In the fall of 2023, he started The Jazz Chisholm Foundation, which focuses on providing opportunies and guiding children in New York, Florida and the Bahamas. The foundational also hosts an annual fashion event which will be held in New York on Monday evening.

Chisholm Jr. appeared on Friday's episode of MLB Central and spoke about various topics ranging from fashion to torpedo bats. When asked how co-host Mike DeRosa could spice up his look, he replied:

"DeRo, you got a perfect name for a chain pendant. You don't have to get the big diamonds, you just need a small pendant on it."

"Just to let them know who you are man. Aren't you from the Bronx? You're supposed to have a little gold around the neck."

Mike DeRosa is a former MLB player whose career spanned over a decade in the major leagues and is currently an analyst on the MLB Network. He was also manager of Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic where they lost to Team Japan in the finals. DeRosa was re-appointed to the role for the next edition of the tournament, which will be held in 2026, on Thursday last week.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. opens up on his fifth home run of the season in Yankees' loss to the Giants

Jazz Chisholm Jr. blasted his fifth home run of the season during Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. After the game, the infielder opened up on facing Tyler Rogers in the eighth inning (via Yes Network):

"I think it was my second or third time facing him... He throws a little bit funky so it was lot going through my mind. But when I barrelled up the first one I was like, okay I got the timing right and just timed it up and tried to get to another one."

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s homer was ultimately not enough on the night as the New York Yankees fell to a 5-4 defeat and lost the series. They now have a 8-7 record in the MLB this season and will be looking to improve on it this week.

