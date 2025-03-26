Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives glowing endorsement of teammate Gerrit Cole with special invitation

Jazz Chisholm Jr. only got to play in a handful of games started by Gerrit Cole last year, but the pitcher made an impression on his teammate in that short amount of time.

Ad

Chisholm Jr. was brought in at the trade deadline, and he played most games from then on out through the World Series. Cole returned from the Injured List around that same time and played the rest of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He's out this year after Tommy John surgery, but that hasn't stopped Chisholm from giving his stamp of approval to his pitcher:

"Gerrit Cole might be white, but he could pass any day. Gerrit Cole is 1,000 percent invited to the barbecue."

Chisholm is expected to be the everyday second baseman now, though he might at times go back to third base where he played last year. Cole would've been the ace and the Opening Day starter, but his elbow injury sapped him of the entire 2025 season.

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. got brutally hazed with the Marlins

Some veterans in the Miami Marlins clubhouse opted to try and bring Jazz Chisholm Jr. down when he was a young player in their organization. Miguel Rojas reportedly filled some cleats with milk. He also cut some custom, special shoes of Chisholm's up with scissors.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. got hazed with the Marlins (Imagn)

Chisholm said of the situation via The Athletic:

Ad

“Nobody would ever cut up my cleats or throw my things away if I were white. I’ll tell you right now, if this was a white boy’s stuff, you weren’t gonna cut that sh– up because if a white boy goes and complains, now everybody’s f—ed.

"I go and complain and it’s not that big of a deal. It’s, ‘Let’s try and find a solution for this.’ But if a white boy goes and complains, nah, f— that.”

Ad

Former teammate Lewis Brinson said he felt like Chisholm couldn't be himself. The Yankees, strangely enough, given their stoic nature and history, have understood this better, and it's led to improved performance.

Chisholm was a revelation in the second half following his trade from the Miami Marlins, and he helped get the Yankees to the World Series. Now, he's a huge piece of their attempt to get back and win it all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback