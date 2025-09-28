Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury Update: Yankees breathe a sigh of relief as Boone shares positive news on Bronx Bomber

The New York Yankees continue to push for the American League East title after winning their seventh consecutive game following a 6-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

However, the Yankees faced a huge injury scare after All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was hit by a pitch in the penultimate game of the regular season against the Orioles.

Chisholm was hit by a pitch on his left forearm by a 96.8 mph fastball in the fifth inning by Orioles pitcher Grant Wolfram. The Yankees infielder left the game instantly as he looked in considerable pain and Jose Caballero came on as a pinch runner.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Chisholm Jr. didn't suffer any major injury as the X-rays and a CT scan came back negative.

“Early signs good,” Boone said after the tests. “Looks like he got him on the meat, kind of in the forearm.”

Yankees captain Aaron Judge reflected on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s early exit in Orioles win

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who struck his 53rd home run of the season against the Orioles on Saturday, overtaking his tally from his rookie season is 2017, reflected on his teammate's injury concern.

“Especially this time of year, getting down to the postseason, he’s gonna be a big part of what we do in October,” Judge said. “So you never like seeing him go down in pain. You don’t know what’s gonna happen, especially when you’re hit in the forearm area. He’s a tough kid.”

Earlier in the fourth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr., avoided another injury scare after he fell on his back and left shoulder while trying to complete a double play at second base.

The second baseman had leapt in the air to catch Cody Bellinger's throw but landed awkwardly on a diving Gunnar Henderson. However, both players came out unscathed after the collision.

Chisholm registered his first 30-30 season of his career with the Yankees this year and a potential injury could have been a big blow to their hopes of making the World Series for a second consecutive year.

