Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes feelings clear about playing second base for the Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to take over second base duties for the upcoming season and recently shared his excitement at returning to his favored position. The 27-year-old was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Yankees in July last year, where he took up third base for the first time in his major league career.

Speaking on the first-ever episode of "The Absolutely Ridiculous Show," released on Friday, Chisholm Jr. opened up about his expectations for the 2025 season.

"On the field, I feel like it's going to be a great year. It's going to be a All-Star year, Silver Slugger," he said (52:20). "I'm back at my old position. I feel super comfortable at my position, I feel like I could just wake up and do it everyday. It even gives me a little more confidence hitting-wise, just knowing that I'm about to go play second base everyday.

"Play for the Yankees, play second base, hitting the same part of the lineup every day, play the same position every day, go to Yankee Stadium every day. You know, see those fans. It's really exciting for me, especially on the field."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. originally signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2016 and was traded to the Miami Marlins after three years in the minors. He made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2020 and eventually grew into one of their best players.

The Yankees traded for Chisholm Jr. in July last year and eventually made a run to the World Series with him playing third base. Now that Gleyber Torres has signed with the Detroit Tigers, the former Marlins star is expected to return to second base. Having made several changes over the offseason, the Yankees will field a very different infield compared to last year and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is happy to return to his natural position.

Yankees GM reveals Gleyber Torres was unwilling to move to third base after Jazz Chisholm Jr. acquisition

When the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. last year, they slotted him in at third base, with longtime second baseman Gleyber Torres keeping his original position. Now, general manager Brian Cashman has revealed what happened behind the scenes during that move (via Fireside Yankees):

"When I acquired Jazz, I acquired Jazz to be our second baseman and move Gleyber to third the rest of last year... Gleyber didn't want to move to third, (he) was unwilling."

It is now clear that it didn't sit well with the Yankees front office when Torres refused to move to third base to help the team. Torres became a free agent after their World Series loss and has since signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

