Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals what he does to acclimate to cold weather

From sunny times in Miami, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was dealt to the chilly weather of New York. The versatile infielder was traded by the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees at last year's trade deadline.
Chisholm Jr. has a refreshingly candid and slightly humorous answer for how he’s dealing with the chill. When asked if he’s been doing anything differently to adjust to the colder weather, Chisholm said (per Bryan Hoch on Sunday):
"A lot of Vaseline. Shout out, Vaseline. Send me some. A lot of hot stuff from out of the training room. Go in the hot tub before the game. Layers of creams. It’s just a lot. It’s a lot to go out there and play in the cold, but hey, this is our job and this is what we gotta go do. There’s no excuses."
Miami typically experiences hot and humid conditions, with frequent afternoon thunderstorms, especially in the summer months. In contrast, New York sees more variation in temperature and less humidity. The early part of the season, in April and May, can still be quite chilly, especially during night games.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers in chilly weather
During Sunday night's game against the San Francisco Giants, Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has experienced playing in 83 degrees in the Bahamas, had to contend with the Bronx’s 54 degrees.
The chilly weather in the Bronx kept Chisholm Jr.'s bat cold, with the Yankees star entering Sunday's game 0-for-24. He broke off the cold streak with a homer in the eighth inning off Giants reliever Tyler Rogers in the Yankees' 5-4 loss.
“It’s been the worst for me,” Chisholm said about playing in the cold. “I’m from the Bahamas, I’m used to the warm weather. That’s probably the coldest I’ve ever played in, this past week. Especially to go six games in a row like that. But at the end of the day, this is my job and this is what I’m paid to do, go out there."
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also acknowledged Chisholm's offensive slump in cold conditions.
“He’s gonna get hot, I feel like,” Boone said before the game. “But I do feel like the weather’s probably had a little bit of an effect on him here, especially the last several days.”
Chisholm Jr. has batted .169 this season but has five home runs.