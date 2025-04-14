Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals what he does to acclimate to cold weather

From sunny times in Miami, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was dealt to the chilly weather of New York. The versatile infielder was traded by the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees at last year's trade deadline.

Ad

Chisholm Jr. has a refreshingly candid and slightly humorous answer for how he’s dealing with the chill. When asked if he’s been doing anything differently to adjust to the colder weather, Chisholm said (per Bryan Hoch on Sunday):

"A lot of Vaseline. Shout out, Vaseline. Send me some. A lot of hot stuff from out of the training room. Go in the hot tub before the game. Layers of creams. It’s just a lot. It’s a lot to go out there and play in the cold, but hey, this is our job and this is what we gotta go do. There’s no excuses."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miami typically experiences hot and humid conditions, with frequent afternoon thunderstorms, especially in the summer months. In contrast, New York sees more variation in temperature and less humidity. The early part of the season, in April and May, can still be quite chilly, especially during night games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers in chilly weather

During Sunday night's game against the San Francisco Giants, Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has experienced playing in 83 degrees in the Bahamas, had to contend with the Bronx’s 54 degrees.

Ad

The chilly weather in the Bronx kept Chisholm Jr.'s bat cold, with the Yankees star entering Sunday's game 0-for-24. He broke off the cold streak with a homer in the eighth inning off Giants reliever Tyler Rogers in the Yankees' 5-4 loss.

“It’s been the worst for me,” Chisholm said about playing in the cold. “I’m from the Bahamas, I’m used to the warm weather. That’s probably the coldest I’ve ever played in, this past week. Especially to go six games in a row like that. But at the end of the day, this is my job and this is what I’m paid to do, go out there."

Ad

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also acknowledged Chisholm's offensive slump in cold conditions.

“He’s gonna get hot, I feel like,” Boone said before the game. “But I do feel like the weather’s probably had a little bit of an effect on him here, especially the last several days.”

Chisholm Jr. has batted .169 this season but has five home runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More