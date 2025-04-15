Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals his strategy to defeat Aaron Judge following their Spring Training wager

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a wager with Aaron Judge during Spring Training that he would beat the New York Yankees captain in several batting stats in the 2025 season. On Monday, the Yankees infielder was confronted about the wager.

So far this season, reigning AL MVP Judge leads the majors with six home runs and 20 RBIs. He also has two stolen bases. On the other hand, Chisholm Jr. is tied with Judge with six home runs but has four stolen bases, two more than his captain.

So, when reporters recalled the wager from Spring Training, Chisholm Jr. got candid and said that he was beating Judge on stolen base attempts.

"Hey, you reminded me of that—I just got lost for a second," the infielder told the reporter. "I gotta go talk to him right now. I think I'm beating him right now in stolen bases. I'm beating him—you gotta add both. You know how they say OPS is on-base plus slugging? Home runs plus stolen bases!"

If the combined total (home run + stolen bases), Chisholm Jr. does hold an edge over Judge.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers for the sixth time to tie Aaron Judge

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has now homered in two straight games. Following the eighth-inning homer off Tyler Rogers of the San Francisco Giants the other day, the Yankees' versatile infielder homered again on Monday in the series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

The home run came off against Royals starter Seth Lugo in the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1. With his sixth home run of the season, Chisholm Jr. joins Aaron Judge for the most home runs so far this season.

The home run was impressive also due to the fact that Chisholm has generally struggled against Lugo. While coming into Monday night's game, the infielder was just 1-for-13 with five strikeouts and a walk against Lugo.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.. broke the home run jinx in the 5-4 loss against the Giants. After starting the season by hitting three home runs in the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers late last March, Chisholm couldn't get away with one for eight games.

He once again has gotten into a home run spree and the Yankees are liking this. His next assignment will be up against another pitcher whom he has struggled against. Michael Wacha has held the Yankees' star hitless in all 13 at-bats against him.

