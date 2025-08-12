  • home icon
Jazz Chisholm Jr's girlfriend Olivia Brown rides water boat in a mermaid-themed bikini on her Carribbean getaway

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Aug 12, 2025 23:19 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Olivia aBrown at the MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet [Image via Getty]

Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the New York Yankees is in a relationship with Olivia Brown. The couple first made an appearance at the 2022 ESPY awards and have been spotted together ever since. They also walked the MLB All-Star red carpet on July 15th, 2025.

Brown has been garnering attention with her latest upload. On Instagram, she shared an image wearing a mermaid-themed bikini while riding a water boat.

Brown's post was a carousel that contained 18 images and videos of her. In one of the images, she can also be seen posing in a black dress while sitting on a two-wheeler.

You can check the images Olivia Brown uploaded below:

While Brown's Instagram post attracted plenty of attention, her partner, Jazz Chisholm Jr., had a decent outing against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. In this game, Chisholm contributed a run, which helped the Yankees register a comfortable 6-2 win over the Twins at the very popular Yankee Stadium.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. received support from Aaron Boone after making a big blunder

On August 2nd, the New York Yankees played against the Miami Marlins. Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a base-running blunder that became the talking point of the game. Chisholm Jr. was doubled off, which brought an end to the Yankees' second inning.

While there were expectations that Yankees skipper Aaron Boone would react strongly to this error, the skipper showed his support instead.

"It's a guy trying to make a play. I get it looks bad. But it's not a case of a guy that's dogging it. Just because it's going bad right now and the world's on fire, I'm not just going to take guys out for giving a crap," Boone told YESNetwork.

Since this incident, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made some progress to try and atone for his blunder. The 27-year-old has 315 at-bats with an average of .238 with 49 runs, 20 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

