Jazz Chisholm Jr. sets lofty targets for his second year with the Yankees

All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. opened up about his goals for the upcoming season with the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old was traded to the Yankees last July by the Miami Marlins.

In the 2024 season, despite suffering an injury, Chisholm Jr. achieved a career-high .273 batting average with the Yankees. Now, entering the 2025 season in pinstripes, he carries high expectations.

Discussing his goals in an MLB Network interview, he said:

“I mean we all know I'm going for the gold glove man, that's the only way I know how to go you know, it's only one way I aim and it's at the top. So for me, it'd be gold glove, silver slugger, do it all. I might win an MVP.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is striving for the top, aiming for the most prestigious individual awards in Major League Baseball, whether it's the best defensive player, best offensive player, or the best overall player in the league.

When the Yankees acquired Chisholm Jr. in July 2024, he was shifted to third base despite having no prior experience at the position. The 2022 All-Star excelled in his new role, overcoming all the challenges of his transition.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. opens up about his third baseman gloves

In baseball, third basemen often use bigger and heavier gloves to handle hard-hit balls. Reflecting on his transition to third base last year, Jazz Chisholm Jr. candidly shared his thoughts on the glove adjustment, saying:

“When I first moved over to third base our infield coach really he asked me to try using a bigger glove. I didn't really like my transfer with the gloves and I didn't like like reaching into it felt a little bit too big for me.”

“So I went back to my regular glove and everything was still good it's just still catching the ball you know I always do that so the gloves never matter to me. You just got to trust yourself.”

In last year’s postseason, Chisholm Jr. contributed to the Yankees by playing 14 games, hitting two home runs, driving in two RBIs, and drawing four walks.

