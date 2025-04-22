Jazz Chisholm Jr. updates on appeal request to MLB following 1-game suspension

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been in the spotlight for a few days now after his controversial ejection against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday last week.

Jazz Chisholm was ejected after his exchange with John Bacon over a controversial strike call. Following his ejection, the Yankees star expressed his feelings with an NSFW post on X, which has been deleted.

His outburst was penalized by the league, handing him a one-game suspension. But Chisholm appealed the ban, making him eligible for the Yankees' games. Following the Bronx Bombers' game against the Cleveland Guardians, Chisholm updated on his appeal.

“I don’t know,” Chisholm said (0:30 onwards). “I don’t think we’ve finished it yet. I think it’s set for, like, another day, a week or so. I don’t know, but it’s around there. Just focused on playing baseball right now.”

Last week, Jazz Chisholm expressed uncertainty over the rule that led to his one-game suspension.

"There's a gray area," Chisholm said on Saturday. "I'm not in the game. I'm not technically part of the game after that (ejection)."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. continues home run spree for Yankees in 2025

While the uncertainty around Jazz Chisholm's suspension continues, the Yankees star made his bat do the talking on Monday. Chishom took his home run tally to seven after a two-run blast against the Guardians.

Chishom's two-run homer came in the eighth inning after Jasson Dominguez's two-run dinger in the previous inning. However, their late rally wasn't enough to derail Cleveland's 6-0 lead in the game as the Guardians prevailed for a 6-4 win against the AL East leaders.

Although Jazz and Dominguez did their part, the other hitters failed to add to the tally as the Yankees went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. I was the Yankees' only second loss in eight games, dropping them to a 14-9 record for the season.

