“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is wasting his time” - MLB insider drops potential 3B target for Yankees amid position woes

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for the end of this month and the New York Yankees could be looking to add a third baseman, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

On their active roster, the Yankees have Jazz Chisholm Jr., DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza manning third base. Peraza is not an everyday option for the Yankees, who rely on Chisholm to fill the void at third and LeMahieu to man second.

However, according to Heyman, this setup is not long-lasting and the Yankees will have to start the search for a reliable starter at third.

"Jazz Chisholm should be a second baseman," Heyman said. "I think he's wasting his time at third base. He doesn't belong there. I give him credit—he's willing to do it, he's able to do it, and he's been okay at third. But he is excellent at second base.

"Right now, the issue is that DJ LeMahieu prefers second to third, and so they're going with that setup. But I think ultimately, they've got to move Jazz to second—whether that means moving LeMahieu to third or making a trade for a third baseman. I do believe the Yankees will be in the market for a third baseman."

Heyman floated a couple of options in Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo and Pittsburgh Pirates utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa. But he feels the Yankees will be better suited if they trade for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez.

"Suárez makes around $15 million a year," Heyman added. "To me, he'd be great for any team—even a team that's over the top threshold and has to pay the 110% tax, as the Yankees would. I think he'd be great for the Yankees. I'm just not sure they’ll do the cash outlay it would take to get Suárez."

Yankees could trade for Rangers 3B per Jomboy Media's Jake Storiale

Among the most obvious fits for the Yankees to fill third base before trade deadline will be Eugenio Suarez and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Amid the rumors, Jomboy Media's Jake Storiale proposed another option in Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. While Jung doesn't look that great of a deal right now but the Yankees can develop him for the future.

"The Rangers have been so bad this year. They have other third base options. I don't know what the trade looks like, it's tough to value, but I feel like the Yankees used to find some change-of-scenery guys," Storiale said.

"Maybe they're (the Rangers) just ready to move on from him, he needs a change of scenery, the Yankees could give them a real prospect back. It might not work, but if it does, you might have a third baseman for a couple of years."

Jung was an All-Star in 2023 but has only posted a .648 OPS this season. The upside with him is that he's only 27 and can improve his game.

