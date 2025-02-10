Jed Hoyer hints at Shota Imanaga starting in Japan for Cubs’ 2025 season

Chicago Cubs hurler Shota Imanaga will likely pitch in one of the club’s games scheduled in Japan, team GM Jed Hoyer indicated.

During a press conference following Day 1 of Cubs camp, published on February 9, Hoyer discussed how impressed he was with Shota Imanaga’s first year in the Big Leagues. Hoyer added that he looked forward to seeing how Imanaga would fare in his second year.

Hoyer said:

“We couldn’t be more excited that he’s back for year two. Year one was as impressive as anything as I’ve watched from a pitcher making assimilation.”

Hoyer referred specifically to the Cubs' scheduled games in Tokyo, Japan. He hinted at the possibility of Shota Imanaga getting the ball. He stated:

“I’m sure that, provided everything is on schedule, he’ll be pitching over there. What game, I don't know.”

Hoyer concluded his thoughts by optimistically declaring:

“I know the fans in Japan will be excited to see him.”

The Chicago Cubs are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in two exhibition games on March 18 and 19 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The games are a part of MLB’s ongoing efforts to expand baseball’s reach beyond North America.

Counsell confirms Shota Imanaga will pitch in Japan game

During the Cubs‘ Day 1 conference, manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Shota Imanaga will pitch in the team’s two-game set in Japan.

Counsell said bluntly, per Marquee Sports Network:

“Shota’s gonna pitch in Japan.”

Counsell jokingly continued his comments by saying:

“I think that’s mandated, kind of. I don’t think I have a choice, actually.”

While light-hearted, Counsell’s comments pointed to the motivation for MLB to hold exhibition games in Japan. Both the Cubs and Dodgers have renowned Japanese stars on their rosters.

For the Cubs, Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga headline a talented Chicago team while the Dodgers boast superstar MVP Shohei Ohtani and pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and this offseason’s signing Roki Sasaki.

Like the Cubs, the Dodgers could be compelled to get their Japanese stars into the lineup to give Japanese fans what they are looking for. In particular, Japanese fans will be eager to see Sasaki don the Dodger blue.

As for Imanaga, Counsell didn’t hone in on further details regarding when the Japanese southpaw might hit the mound. For the time being, the only thing certain seems to be that fans in Tokyo will get the chance to see one of their hometown heroes in action in March.

