With the 45-day posting period for Yoshinobu Yamamoto dragging along, the Japanese pitcher remains a free agent in every sense of the term.

This weekend, MLB executives and analysts descended on Nashville to attent the league's Winter Meetings. The 25-year old MLB-hopeful was indeed on the lips of many as they weight their options pertaining to a contract for the star.

"The #Cubs are among the favorites for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per @JeffPassan" - Cubs Zone

Among other teams, the Chicago Cubs have emerged as a frontrunner to land the three-time NPB MVP. After having missed the playoffs by a narrow margin in 2023, the Cubs are intent not to fall victim to the same shortcomings.

In Jayson Stark's recent piece for The Athletic, the MLB analyst pressed various big-time MLB executives how they feel about penning Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While most are swooning over the Orix Buffaloes ace, Cubs president Jed Hoyer, Yamamoto is "nothing unique".

Hoyer, who has been with the team since 2011, added that Yamamoto was "super talented". However, Hoyer claimed that Yamamoto is one of several MLB-calibre players who have come out of Japan in recent years.

In 2022, the Cubs inked Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year deal. After putting up mediocre numbers in his rookie season of 2022, Suzuki rebounded, hitting .285/.357/.485 with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2023. As Yoshinobu Yamamoto has spoken of his interest in teams with pre-existing Japanese roster members, the presence of Suzuki is just another indicator of the Cubs' competitive edge in the race.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2nd career no hitter!! Excited to see him in the MLB next year" - Wheelz

Despite the Cubs' strong position with regards to Yamamoto, they are not the only horse in the race. The New York Yankees have also been listed as a top contender. Team GM Brian Cashman was in Japan last September to witness Yamamoto pitch the second no-hitter of his seven-year NPB career.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is living up to his country's tradition of baseball excellence

For proof that Japan is churning out top-level ballplayers, look no further than 2023 AL MVP and Yamamoto's fellow free agent Shohei Ohtani. Each year, more and more NPB players make the move to MLB, and are doing so with increased frequency.

As such, Hoyer's proposition that Yamamoto is "not unique" is both correct and incorrect. Yamamoto is not the first ace to come out of Japan, and will not be the last. However, as far as the Cubs' free agent options go, it would be hard to find a better match than Yamamoto.

