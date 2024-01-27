"Jed did something finally" "Champ returns home" - Cubs fans joyous as team signs Carl Edwards Jr. to a minor league deal

The Chicago Cubs signed free agent reliever Carl Edwards Jr. to a minor league deal, per MLB Insider Robert Murray. The bullpen pitcher will return to the organization with whom he debuted in 2015. Furthermore, Edwards will join the club as a non-roster invitee.

Expand Tweet

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, took a liking to this move by Hed Hoyer, who is the club's president of baseball operations. Among the reactions, some also took an indirect jibe at the club that didn't fare well this offseason despite being ready to splurge big.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many were just happy that Carl Edwards Jr. was back with the Cubs:

"Jed did something finally," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Champs return home. This is howbwe win again @DOM_Frederic," another fan quipped.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Heading into the 2024 season, the Cubs acquired Yency Almonte from the LA Dodgers and it seems he will feature on the Opening Day roster. At best, two or three spots are still available on the Cubs roster, among the likes of José Cuas, Daniel Palencia, Keegan Thompson, Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad.

Notably, Colton Brewer and Carl Edwards Jr. will be the non-record veterans.

Carl Edwards Jr.'s first stint with Chicago Cubs

Though the South Carolina native was picked by the Texas Rangers in the 2011 MLB draft, he was dealt to the Cubs midway through the 2013 season. After spending a couple of years as a minor, he made his debut on Sept. 7, 2015.

In the 2016 World Series, Carl Edwards Jr., along with teammates Addison Russell, Dexter Fowler and Jason Heyward, were the first African-Americans to feature in a World Series game for the Cubs.

In Game 3, he struck out the side in relief at the top of the sixth innings against the then-Cleveland Indians. Edwards appeared in the bottom of the 10th innings of Game 7, recording the first two outs while allowing one run. The club finally went on to win the World Series.

On July 31, 2019, Edwards was dealt to the San Diego Padres for Brad Wieck.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.