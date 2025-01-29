Jeff McNeil makes feelings clear on Mets acquiring Juan Soto for $765,000,000

The New York Mets made the biggest splash in MLB history this offseason when they signed superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking $765 million deal for 15 years.

The Mets beat competition from the crosstown rivals New York Yankees to sign the Dominican star. Soto's addition has not only the Mets fans excited but also several New York teammates. One of them is All-Star second baseman and utility player Jeff McNeil.

In conversation with MLB Network's Hot Stove, the two-time All-Star was asked about the team's offseason signings, including Soto. McNeil responded:

" I'm super happy to get Juan Soto, one of the best players in baseball. So, he's gonna help this team improve. You know we had a great year last year and he only makes us better."

The Mets made a deep postseason run last year after an underwhelming start, crashing out of the playoffs after going toe-to-toe against eventual World Series winner Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Steve Cohen's team also added a reliable arm to the pitching staff by signing World Series-winning reliever A.J. Minter on a two-year deal for $22 million last week. McNeil was thrilled by the signing as he won't have to face him anymore.

"I love A.J. Minter because I don't have to face him anymore, like he's disgusting. So, we love having him and I think we're gonna continue to make some moves here to continue to improve."

Jeff McNeil gave his thoughts on Pete Alonso's free agency

While Juan Soto is going to add considerable firepower to the team after his career-best season with the Yankees in 2024, Mets fans are hoping for a reunion with power-hitter Pete Alonso before the 2025 season.

Alonso and his agent Scott Boras reportedly turned down a three-year deal worth around $70 million from the Mets earlier this month. While the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in the All-Star first baseman, they might be unwilling to match New York's offer, per SNY's Andy Martino.

Jeff McNeil is hoping Alonso returns to Citi Field in free agency.

"I hope that he's a Met. He is one of my best friends that I've ever played with and I would love to have him around, but I want what is best for him," McNeil said.

With less than a month to go for Spring Training, Alonso's camp will be hoping to get a deal done in the coming weeks with a potential return to New York on the cards.

