Jennifer Lopez reacts to Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha’s stunning vocal transformation

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's elder daughter Natasha is making strides in her musical journey. Her journey caught the eye of American popstar Jennifer Lopez.

Ad

Natasha shared an Instagram post to highlight her vocal reciting progress from 2022. She was seen reciting with her voice teacher, Mr. Javier Alfonso Castellanos, beside her.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her Instagram post caught the eye of Jennifer Lopez, who dropped a white heart emoji. Natasha's father, Alex Rodriguez, also reacted to the post, commenting with fire and heart emojis.

(Image source - Instagram

The Rodriguez family has a history with the pop icon as Alex Rodriguez dated Lopez and was engaged to her before going their separate ways in 2021.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez shares his two daughters, Natasha (born in November 2004) and Ella (born in April 2008) with his ex-wife Cynthia Curtis. Since calling off his engagement with Lopez in 2021, the former Yankees MVP has been dating fitness influencer and trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha is following her musical passion in Michigan

Natasha enrolled at University of Michigan last year and the 20-year-old has also joined the school's musical theater program, as per the former All-Star slugger.

Ad

“She’s in the musical theater program," Rodriguez said in April to People… She’s doing fantastic; she’s really happy. She’s really excited because [the play she’s in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish.”

While Alex Rodriguez had a stellar MLB career that saw him earn three MVP titles and a World Series with the Yankees in 2009, his daughter Natasha has also got a baseball connection.

In 2022, Natasha was invited to sing the National Anthem at Miami's LoanDepot Park before a game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies. Alex Rodriguez documented the special moment on Instagram as Natasha wore a Marlins jersey with Rodriguez's name and number on the back for the performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More