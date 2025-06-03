Jennifer Lopez reacts to Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha’s stunning vocal transformation

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's elder daughter Natasha is making strides in her musical journey. Her journey caught the eye of American popstar Jennifer Lopez.
Natasha shared an Instagram post to highlight her vocal reciting progress from 2022. She was seen reciting with her voice teacher, Mr. Javier Alfonso Castellanos, beside her.
Her Instagram post caught the eye of Jennifer Lopez, who dropped a white heart emoji. Natasha's father, Alex Rodriguez, also reacted to the post, commenting with fire and heart emojis.
The Rodriguez family has a history with the pop icon as Alex Rodriguez dated Lopez and was engaged to her before going their separate ways in 2021.
Alex Rodriguez shares his two daughters, Natasha (born in November 2004) and Ella (born in April 2008) with his ex-wife Cynthia Curtis. Since calling off his engagement with Lopez in 2021, the former Yankees MVP has been dating fitness influencer and trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.
Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha is following her musical passion in Michigan
Natasha enrolled at University of Michigan last year and the 20-year-old has also joined the school's musical theater program, as per the former All-Star slugger.
“She’s in the musical theater program," Rodriguez said in April to People… She’s doing fantastic; she’s really happy. She’s really excited because [the play she’s in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish.”
While Alex Rodriguez had a stellar MLB career that saw him earn three MVP titles and a World Series with the Yankees in 2009, his daughter Natasha has also got a baseball connection.
In 2022, Natasha was invited to sing the National Anthem at Miami's LoanDepot Park before a game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies. Alex Rodriguez documented the special moment on Instagram as Natasha wore a Marlins jersey with Rodriguez's name and number on the back for the performance.