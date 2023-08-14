Jennifer Lopez, former partner of former MLB All-Star and New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, is back on Instagram with another video. She's currently in Italy sampling some of the highest regarded food in the world. Her current partner Ben Affleck, an actor and movie director, is potentially with her, but he's not in the video.

In the video, she tastes ravioli and spaghetti and speaks with an Italian accent as that's where she is. While some fans loved the video, others ripped into her fake accent and trolled her relentlessly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some of the most brutal comments came from fans calling her a "wanna be" and referencing the Italian accents of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Fans reacted to Lopez's Italian accent in Instagram video

Fans reacted to Jennifer Lopez's Italian accent in Instagram video

Fans reacted to Lopez's Italian accent in Instagram video

Fans reacted to Lopez's Italian accent in Instagram video

Fans reacted to Lopez's Italian accent in Instagram video

It's safe to say Lopez's attempt to resonate with her audience failed pretty spectacularly.

Alrex Rodriguez harbors no ill will after Jennifer Lopez split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were part of one of the biggest and most recognizable celebrity couples in the world. For years, they were engaged and in love. Last year, they broke it off.

Despite all that, Rodriguez harbors no ill will towards Lopez. It's all love from his end, as he said to Billboard:

“Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Their split was well documented, as was her return to Ben Affleck's arms. The two dated a long time ago as well. Still, Rodriguez isn't upset with her and is focused on the good things in his life.