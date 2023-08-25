Jennifer Lopez, the renowned singer, actress, and entrepreneur, is finding herself at the center of online trolling once again. This time, it's her personal life that's become the subject of discussion.

She shared a collection of pictures from her Instagram handle of her August experiences with the caption "This is August... so far."

Fans seized the opportunity to unleash a wave of comments, suggesting that her omission of current partner Ben Affleck from the photo dump implied an excessive self-focus.

The trolling ranged from claims that multiple marriages were a "red flag" to accusations that "She's in love with herself." She was always vocal about her marriages and relationships, and thus, is no stranger to trolling.

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16 last year. A while ago after ending their previous relationships, they rekindled their romance after their much-publicised breakup nearly two decades prior.

Here's what fans on Instagram have to say about Jennifer's August so far:

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Post

Despite the comments in Jennifer's August photo dump, the last picture has a necklace with the initials BEN on it and some of the fans love it too.

Jennifer Lopez's relationship history

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's love life has been a roller coaster ride of ups and downs. From her first marriage to Ojani Noa, which lasted from 1997 to 1998, to her recent marriage to Ben Affleck in July 2023, JLo's romantic history has been a topic of much speculation.

After her debut marriage, JLo's star power surged, leading to her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 1999. They soon broke up in 2001 following rumors of cheating.

Cris Judd, whom she met on a film set, became her husband in 2001. However, their union was short-lived, ending in divorce by 2002.

A whirlwind romance with Ben Affleck followed in 2002, resulting in an engagement. However, their love story hit a roadblock in 2004.

Marc Anthony entered her life shortly thereafter, leading to a marriage that brought twins in 2008 but ended in 2011. She also dated Beau "Casper" Smart's, although cheating revelations led to an eventual split in 2016.

This was followed by a high-profile engagement to MLB star and ex-Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2019. The couple split in 2021.