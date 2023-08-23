Jennifer Lopez, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancee, boldly wore a necklace featuring the name of her rekindled flame, Ben Affleck, in a recent set of images shared from the August picture gallery on Instagram, and admirers can't stop swooning over it.

The necklace featured in the final picture of her Instagram Carousel prominently displays the initials "BEN" attached to a chain. This jewelry piece has resonated with Instagram fans, who interpret it as a heartfelt gesture symbolizing her affection for Ben Affleck, keeping their connection close to her heart, quite literally.

Comments on the post reflect this sentiment, with remarks like "Keeps her husband close to her heart and wears it around her neck" and "It's the BEN necklace for me."

Here's what fans are saying about the couple:

JLo's ability to make a style statement isn't new, but what's this time is the personal touch behind her fashion choice. This small yet significant detail in the jewelry has become a symbol of affection and love for the couple, captivating fans everywhere.

Jennifer Lopez rekindled love story with Ben Affleck after Breakup with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez quietly reignited her love story with Ben Affleck shortly after her relationship with former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez came to an end. Lopez moved on from her previous relationship and reignited her romance with Affleck, with whom she was previously engaged in 2002.

During their time together, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent four happy years together. The couple broke up in 2021. Rodriguez had proposed to Lopez on the beach in the Bahamas in 2019, presenting her with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1 million.

They called off their engagement twice due to COVID-19, and then announced their separation in April 2021, saying they will remain friends and support one another.

However, fate brought Jennifer and Ben Affleck together, and the couple got engaged again in April, culminating in a joyful wedding in July 2022.