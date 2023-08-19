Jennifer Lopez, the ex-girlfriend of MLB star Alex Rodriguez, recently faced a backlash on Instagram after sharing insights into her daily skincare regimen.

In an Instagram video, the 54-year-old Pop star candidly revealed her commitment to JLo Beauty, her skincare brand, despite people saying that Jennifer does not use her products.

"No filter. 54, glowing and happy" : Jennifer Captioned her Instagram Video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, amidst her claims of youthful skin, some fans on Instagram have raised eyebrows, suggesting that she is deceiving people about her looks by using surgical enhancements like Botox, fillers, and filters as these procedures are playing a role in her ageless appearance.

The comment sections of her Instagram post brimmed with mixed reactions. While some fans praised Lopez's use of her skincare brand, others questioned the authenticity of her youthful skin.

Here's what Fans are saying About Jennifer's Video:

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Post.

Jennifer Lopez started her new line of Skincare Products, JLo Beauty, which was officially launched in January 2021 as one of her business ventures. Jlo Beauty consists of many product ranges that are designed to enhance skin's natural glow both instantly and over time.

Jennifer also has other Business lines along with Jlo Beauty like Nuyorican Productions, Limitless Labs, JLo Fragrance, JLo Eyewear, JLo by Jennifer Lopez, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Coach, a high-end clothing company, and the line of ready-to-drink cocktails Delola

Apart from being an exceptional singer and actor, Lopez is also a successful Women entrepreneur. Whatever the cause of Lopez's eternal youth and freshness, it remains a source of mystery and controversy for Fans to Speculate.

Jennifer Lopez's Tribute to Husband Ben Afflek's 51st Birthday

Jennifer Lopez

JLo was seen around Beverly Hills in an eye-catching outfit that seemed to capture her love for her husband, Ben Affleck. She was seen just a day after Affleck's 51st birthday.

Lopez wore a semi-sheer white t-shirt with a profound quote from the 13th-century poet Rumi, "You are the soul of the universe, and your name is love," was delicately punctuated with a small, multicolored heart.

The choice of outfit and the quote written on it indicated the deep connection and love shared between the couple.

On Ben's birthday, Jennifer also posted a candid video. In the shared clip, the couple is seen sitting in their car, driving while singing along to “Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke.

“Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” she wrote in the Instagram Caption

Jennifer was making a video of the sweet moment, while Affleck was busy driving and singing and was unaware of the camera as he sang the classic love song.