J.P. France made his MLB debut on May 6, 2023 with the Houston Astros. Following the event, his wife Jessica McCain France opened up about the frustration and hopelessness that she went through before her husband got selected to debut in the Major Leagues.

J.P. France played college baseball for five seasons under six different head coaches. In the 2018 draft, the Houston Astros picked him in the 14th round, and since he had no leverage, he signed a $1,000 deal, starting his five-year journey in the minor leagues.

In 2021, the Astros coaches advised France to add a true cutter to create more deception in his throw. Despite making the necessary changes and delivering the expected outcomes, France failed to get selected for the Major Leagues.

“I was mad, people getting called up and he’s in the same spot. I was mad the other day. I was like, ‘Why not you?’” Jessica McCain France said.

On May 5, 2023, the Houston Astros announced that France would get promoted to the Major Leagues and would make his debut against the Seattle Mariners as Astros' pitcher.

“I don’t understand baseball. I’m just a wife that’s passionate about her husband. But he told me ‘God had a plan. God’s timing will be perfect.’ And he didn’t lie. It’s perfect. We’re here and it’s absolutely perfect.” - Jessica McCain France said.

"Debut of the Stache." - Houston Astros posted on Instagram.

Who is J.P. France's wife Jessica McCain France?

J.P. France with wife Jessica McCain France (Source: Instagram)

Jessica McCain France is a reality television star who has appeared in MTV mega-hits “The Real World” and “The Challenge” under her maiden name, McCain. She met J.P. France on a dating app when she was working as a chef in Aspen, enjoying her best life with a company car and a mountainside condo.

"I would eat peanut butter and jellies with him in a town on the side of the road before I would go back to living that way because he’s my best friend. Not many people get to have that.” - said Jessica McCain France.

After dating for nearly two years, J.P. France proposed to Jessica on May 23, 2020. The couple finally tied the knot on February 6, 2021.

"They say a picture is worth 1000 words, but when I look at you I’m speechless. Here’s to forever Mrs. France!" - J.P. France posted on his Instagram after their marriage.

They welcomed their firstborn Liam Patrick France to the family on January 25, 2023 and are currently living their best life together.

