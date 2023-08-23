In a heartwarming Instagram post, Jessica McCain France celebrated a milestone: six months into motherhood alongside her son Liam in a picture. She encouraged body positivity and described her postpartum body transformation in the post. She shared side-by-side photos captioned "6 months in vs. 6 months out."

"My body has grown and birthed life," she wrote in the caption and recognized the incredible strength her body has achieved. She acknowledges the problems she faced during pregnancy, especially with Astros star JP France's demanding MLB schedule.

Despite the ups and downs, her body grew to be a lot more resilient, growing another life by converting energy into nourishment for her baby.

She mentioned her previous self as the "skinny queen" of the past, replaced by the postpartum changes sending a powerful message of self-love and acceptance.

In a world where unrealistic standards exist for a new mother, Jessica McCain France is seen embracing her motherhood giving hope to many women struggling with the same issues.

Jessica McCain and J.P. France's Marriage and Relationship

Jp France and Jessica McCain France

JP France, a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, made an unforgettable MLB debut, cheered on by his wife Jessica McCain France, and their son Liam Patrick France.

The family flew to Seattle, Washington, for this much-anticipated event, which marked an iconic moment in JP's professional career. Jessica, his wife, has experience in reality television, having featured on shows such as The Real World and The Challenge.

Their love story started when Jessica initiated contact on the dating app Bumble, which led to their first date at JP's house. Jessica, who formerly worked as a chef in Aspen, told The Athletic about her journey and how she changed her life for JP.

On May 23, 2020, JP proposed to Jessica on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. The couple then celebrated their wedding on February 6, 2021. The arrival of JP and Jessica's son, Liam Patrick France, brought even more joy and excitement to their family.

JP France continues to grow in the MLB and his family remains a constant source of love and encouragement.