"Jeter was private but didn’t mind his name being out there...Aaron is the total opposite - Yankees legend Derek Jeter was once called "showboat private" in comparison to Aaron Judge's naturally shy personality

New York Yankees former star Derek Jeter and All-Star Aaron Judge both like to keep their private lives under wraps. However, from time to time, aspects of their private lives are bound to make the news.

In 2020, Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck was charged with a DUI. The arrest went viral on social media. According to reports, it was shocking for Judge.

An insider compared Jeter and Judge’s personalities and told “The Post”:

“Jeter was private but didn’t mind his name being out there. He was showboat private. Aaron is the total opposite. He is quiet quiet. The arrest had to be a gut punch to him.”

Later, another video was leaked in which Samantha was heard dropping her then-boyfriend Aaron Judge’s name during the arrest.

Judge and Samantha have always kept their relationship private. The couple started dating in high school and tied the knot in 2021. Samantha doesn’t have a social media account, and Judge is also quite inactive on the internet.

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game One

Recently, Samantha witnessed the All-Star’s epic record-breaking 62nd home run with Judge’s parents.

"The AL HR King Family #AaronJudge" - Marly Rivera

Like Judge, Derek Jeter was big on keeping his private life under wraps, too. He once disclosed the same and spoke to Chris Myers about it in a 2013 interview.

"I know people are curious to know, but I think there has to be some line drawn, and I try to keep some things private. I don’t open up about everything.”

WATCH:

Jeter retired from the MLB in 2014.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi compared Aaron Judge to Derek Jeter and said that both have a few similarities

Of Aaron Judge, Girardi told reporters:

"He is a little bit like Derek for me. He has a smile all the time. He loves to play the game. You always think he is going to do the right thing on the field and off the field. He has a presence about him. He plays the game to win all the time, and that is the most important thing. It is not about what you did that day.”

Jeter spent his 20-year MLB career with the Yankees. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 and was recently recognized by the Yankees during his Hall of Fame induction tribute night.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

He was the CEO and part-owner of the league's Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022.

Poll : 0 votes