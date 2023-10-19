Jewish-American baseball players share video message showing solidarity with Israel, including Alex Bregman, Garrett Stubbs

Current and former Jewish-American MLB stars, including Alex Bregman and Ian Kinsler, have shared a message asking for support against global antisemitism. The collaborative video comes in the wake of the situation currently taking place in Israel after an attack led by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The video, which features the likes of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Garrett Stubbs of the Philadelphia Phillies, ends with the message, "Stand against antisemitism. Stand with Israel."

"Jewish Major Leaguers come together against antisemitism and to show their support of Israel. #StandWithIsrael," @ILBaseball posted on X.

The Israel-Hamas war, which began on Oct. 7, saw Hamas militants enter Israeli territory in an unprecedented attack. The group also fired thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip. Since the initial attack, the Israeli military has aerially bombarded numerous locations across Gaza. Thousands of civilians have died on both sides of the conflict.

The situation has drawn a massive outcry among athletes and celebrities, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jerry Seinfeld and LeBron James, who have taken to social media to speak against the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Three-time All-Star Ian Kinsler donned a Team Israel jersey on Wednesday night as he threw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the ALCS at Globe Life Park.

The Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 8-5 in the game and trail 2-1 in the series.

Alex Bregman is deeply connected to his Jewish heritage

In the wake of the situation in Israel, a number of current Jewish players in the MLB have voiced their opinions in different ways. For Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros third baseman drew a Star of David on his cap during one of the team's postseason games against the Minnesota Twins.

Bregmam's Jewish heritage comes from his grandfather Stan Bregman, son of Russian-Jewish parents, and his mother, who converted to Judaism. The Astros star has also been active and involved with the Jewish community within Houston.