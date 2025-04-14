Jim Edmonds drops shocked 3-word reaction as son Landon steals the show in high school baseball game

Former MLB centerfielder Jim Edmonds watched his son Landon Edmonds from the lens of a proud father. Landon plays for Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama.
Over the weekend, Jim was left stunned and proud of a jaw-dropping performance by Landon during a high school baseball game at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Missouri.
The former All-Star outfielder shared a video of his son crushing a pitch at the plate, captioning the moment with a shocked emoji and three words.
"Oh my glob….." Jim wrote.
Tagged in the post was Landon, as well as the location of the game.
Jim was one of the most dynamic centerfielders of his era. The current Bally Sports broadcaster was drafted by the California Angels in the seventh round of the 1988 MLB draft and went on to make his big league debut in 1993.
However, the biggest moment of his career came when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2000. He became part of the iconic "MV3" trio alongside Albert Pujols and Scott Rolen. Jim is famously known for his walk-off home run in Game 6 against the Astros during the 2004 NLCS.
He capped off his career with four All-Star selections and a World Series title in 2006. Jim was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.
Scouting profile of Jim Edmonds' son Landon Edmonds
Prep Baseball has prepared a scouting profile of Jim Edmonds' son, Landon Edmonds.
Landon belongs to the Class of 2025. The standout from De Smet Jesuit High School in Missouri plays outfield and second base. He stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds.
Landon's offensive profile has him as a left-handed hitter with a compact swing. Here are some of the attributes:
- Max Exit Velo: 89 mph
- Avg Exit Velo: 82.1 mph
- Max Distance: 336 feet
- Bat Speed (max): 73.9 mph
- Hand Speed (max): 23.5 mph
- Rotational Acceleration (max): 20.4 g
Landon is also an explosive runner, with a 6.80-second 60-yard dash.
- 30-yard split: 3.83 sec
- 10-yard split: 1.69 sec
- Max Run Speed: 20.7 mph
- Infield Velo: 77 mph
- Outfield Velo: 82 mph
Landon has also participated in several marquee events such as Senior Future Games (2024), PBR Showdown at LakePoint, National Program Invitational and Preseason All-State (invite-only).