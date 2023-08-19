Meghan, the ex-wife of the former center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, shared troublesome details about her marriage with the player and his behaviour toward her and her children.

In an interview with Jeff Lewis, host of Sirus XM, King expressed her relief when she learnt that Edmonds had remarried Kortnie O'Connor on Megan's birthday, Sep. 26,

"It was the greatest gift anyone could have given me."

She also disclosed that Jim is a narcissist who wants to control everything.

She said,

"He always bothers me. Even on his honeymoon, he is sending me those nasty emails because I was supposed to have my kids on his day, like whatever day. But he was in Italy on his honeymoon; so, I took the kids that day, and he forgot that we made this exchange and he was all upset so he's emailing my kid's school asking, 'Where the hell is my daughter? My ex-wife sucks.'"

She added,

"That's how it's supposed to be, but when you're married to an ex-husband who's a narcissist and wants to control everything, sometimes he would do something where he would rather have a nanny watch the kids versus their own mother, just because he knows it hurts.''

In the middle of all this, Edmonds filed a motion in March 2023 to modify the custody arrangement and create a more consistent schedule.

Jim Edmonds And Meghan King's Relationship

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds

Meghan and Jim have seen their share of ups and downs in their five-year marriage, which was aired on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County.

King used to work in medical sales while Edmonds was a former professional baseball player in the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2014, Jim proposed to Meghan on the show. The episode "Say Yes to the Dress" was aired on Oct. 24, 2014, the day of their wedding.

Their marriage unfolded on camera during King's tenure on RHOC, exhibiting the highs and lows of their relationship over three seasons.

The journey included IVF treatments, the joy of welcoming a daughter, and the later surprise of twin sons in 2018. Even in moments of happiness, their marriage struggled.

The couple filed for divorce in May 2021, although there were legal matters that needed attention. King sought a temporary restraining order against Edmonds in September 2022 but later dropped it. She then managed to get a consent order in their divorce case. The ex-husband got remarried in September 2022 and filed for a motion in March, shortly after.