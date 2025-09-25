Jim Edmonds' wife Kortnie dives into paradise in vibrant blue bikini during romantic Hawaiian escape

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds is enjoying life away from baseball with his wife, Kortnie, as the duo was seen at Lumaha'i Beach in Kauai, Hawaii.Edmonds retired from baseball more than a decade ago but remained connected to the sport after joining the Cardinals' broadcasting crew in 2013. While the teams are contesting for playoffs in the final days of the regular season, Edmonds is away from the action as his association with the Cardinals ended at the start of the season following a fallout with the franchise.The eight-time Gold Glove winner shared glimpses of his adventures from Hawaii in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In one of his stories, Edmonds and his wife Kortnie took a dip in the waters at Queens Bath. Kortnie wore a vibrant blue bikini and jumped off a small cliff in the video.(Image source - Instagram)The former Cardinals outfielder recapped his visit to the island in a carousel post on Instagram with a heartfelt message for his wife in the caption:An incredible adventure in Kauai, and we can't believe it From breathtaking sunsets to lush waterfalls, every moment was nothing short of amazing. Not only getting to see my dad and spending some time at his new home on the Big lsland. We got to explore the stunning landscapes together felt like a dream come true.Hiking through the Na Pali Coast, relaxing on pristine beaches, and savoring delicious local cuisine made a trip we'll never forget. This experience has truly changed us, reminding us of the beauty in nature and the joy of shared moments. Grateful for this journey and for each other. And it's our anniversary to boot. love you Kortnie Edmonds! Thanks for turning my life around!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEdmonds and Kortnie got engaged in August 2021 and the duo got married a year later in September 2022. Kortnie is his fourth wife and is the stepmother to his seven children from his previous marriages.Jim Edmonds wife Kortnie calls cops on ex Meghan KingEarlier this month, US Weekly reported that Kortnie called the cops after Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King showed up at their house in Missouri on May 1.In another report, King, a former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, alleged that Edmonds was &quot;emotionally abusive&quot; to her. The former Cardinals outfielder denied those claims with his representative accusing her of telling &quot;tales,&quot; and being &quot;abusive.&quot;