Jim Irsay, the CEO of the Indianapolis Colts wins bid for baseball signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at record-breaking $50K, pays three times more than the projected price

Jim Irsay, the CEO of the NFL franchise Indianapolis Colts, won a record-breaking $50K bid for a baseball signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, autographed the ball during his visit to New York in 2019. The news of the bid's success came in 17 days after the signed baseball went up for auction. The ball was estimated to sell for around $15,000. With a total of 35 bidders competing for the prize, it sold for more than three times the projected amount, over $50,000.

On his Twitter account, Irsay stated that a percentage of the proceeds amounting to $15,000 would go to a Ukrainian humanitarian fund. With the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine, millions of citizens are dealing with a crisis. Donations to the Ukraine Relief Fund will go toward aid in impacted areas in Ukraine and neighboring regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled and taken shelter.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay Added to my @IrsayCollection yesterday at auction, the only known baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to NY in 2019. A portion of proceeds going to Ukrainian relief. Added to my @IrsayCollection yesterday at auction, the only known baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to NY in 2019. A portion of proceeds going to Ukrainian relief. 💪

The MLB ball, which is currently part of the Irsay Collection, was autographed in Ukrainian cursive and English by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Jim Irsay Collection has many impressive artifacts along with the Volodymyr Zelenskyy autographed baseball:

Irsay, the owner and CEO of the NFL team, Indianapolis Colts, has spent a lot of money over the past 25 years to acquire some very iconic objects for his Jim Irsay Collection. One day, he aspires to open a museum in order to share these riches with the rest of the world. Among the most valuable artifacts in the collection, apart from the Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed baseball, are below:

#1 158-year-old pocketknife of President Abraham Lincoln:

The Jim Irsay Collection @IrsayCollection This pocketknife was presented to President Abraham Lincoln in June of 1864. The primary blade is engraved with "Liberty, July 4th 1776. Abraham Lincoln, Jany. 1st, EQUALITY. 1864." It's an incredibly unique and treasured addition to The Jim Irsay Collection. This pocketknife was presented to President Abraham Lincoln in June of 1864. The primary blade is engraved with "Liberty, July 4th 1776. Abraham Lincoln, Jany. 1st, EQUALITY. 1864." It's an incredibly unique and treasured addition to The Jim Irsay Collection. https://t.co/MVlF5ShGiN

#2 George Washington's letter addressing Revolutionary War troops:

The Jim Irsay Collection @IrsayCollection The Jim Irsay Collection features many rare historical artifacts. Abraham Lincoln signed this stay of execution on War Department stationery in 1863, for a Southern sympathizer accused of conspiring to break up the Army and planning to overthrow the Governor of Indiana. The Jim Irsay Collection features many rare historical artifacts. Abraham Lincoln signed this stay of execution on War Department stationery in 1863, for a Southern sympathizer accused of conspiring to break up the Army and planning to overthrow the Governor of Indiana. https://t.co/CTmClBibne

#3 The hat that Texas Governor John Connally was to present to John F. Kennedy:

"Governor John Connally of Texas custom-ordered this hat and planned to give it to president John F. Kennedy at a fundraiser on the evening of Nov. 22, 1963. Tragically, earlier that day JFK was assassinated and Connally wounded while riding in a motorcade through downtown Dallas." - @ The Jim Irsay Collection

Regardless of your field of interest, the Jim Irsay Collection has something for everyone. Jim Irsay has a knack for collecting timeless items from American history to pop culture, and we truly cannot wait for him to open a museum where everything will be displayed publicly.

