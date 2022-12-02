Four years ago, Cleveland Guardians star and HOFer Jim Thome shared his pride in never taking PEDs in his career and playing baseball with integrity.

Thome was part of the generation when steroid scandals in MLB became a regular affair. However, throughout his storied MLB career, he was never once put under the scanner for using performance-enhancing drugs.

During a media appearance in February 2018 at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square, Jim Thome expressed his strong opposition to steroid use. He stated that using PEDs was never an option for him.

"It was never a thought that I would even considered to do it [Steroids]."

He added:

"I was taught to play the game the right way, and the most prideful thing that I can say is that I did it the right way. At the end of the day, when you look in the mirror, you look in the mirror and you go, 'You did it the right way,' and...you're damn proud of how you did it."

Further, Thome was also asked about players like Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, and Sammy Sosa's likelihood of getting enshrined in the Hall Of Fame.

He said:

"To comment on other players is not in my position. All I can do is tell you what I did and my thoughts on how I did it, and I feel very strongly about that."

Jim Thome was inducted into the prestigious Hall Of Fame in 2018

Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins

In July 2018, Cleveland Guardians icon Jim Thome was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown.

In his HOF induction speech, Jim acknowledged how it was a dream come true moment for him. He thanked the Cleveland Guardians for playing a crucial role in giving his MLB career a headstart.

"Wow, is this amazing. These last few months have been an absolute whirlwind for a kid that grew up in Peoria, Illinois, hitting rocks in our gravel driveway on South Crest Drive with an aluminum bat until my family and neighbors couldn't take it anymore. This is the ultimate dream come true."

He also thanked the fans for their support throughout his career:

"To the fans that have rooted for me throughout my whole career, many of whom have traveled here today to support, your support has meant everything. Thank you. It was the pleasure of my life to play hard for you for 22 years."

He added:

"What can I say about Cleveland? Both as a city and an organization, my time in northeast Ohio shaped the person that I am today in so many ways."

Thome was recently honored with the 2022 Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory Living Legend award.

