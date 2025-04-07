Joc Pederson drops 1-word reaction after Rangers superstar Corey Seager hits first HR of the season

Texas Rangers shortstop and two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager has had a slow start to the season but was finally able to connect one for the stands during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Globe Life Field.
Seager's go-ahead home run came in the bottom of the sixth inning against Rays reliever Garrett Cleavinger. It was a 377-ft bomb that landed in right field to give the Rangers a one run lead (2-1).
After the game, Rangers teammate Joc Pederson posted a one-word reaction as he reshared Seager's home run on his social media account.
"Cincoooooo," Pederson wrote.
Seager hasn't had the best season so far. He's only hitting .179, along with just five hits and one RBI. This comes a season after the shortstop had sports hernia surgery in September. The Rangers will need Seager to get into a groove sooner as the Rangers look to secure a postseason spot against divisional rivals like the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners.
Corey Seager's Rangers walk off Rays in a series sweep
Prior to Corey Seager's home run, Marcus Semien gave the Rangers their first run with a groundout RBI. The Rays tied it up in the fourth as Kameron Misner drove in the tying run. After Seager's home run, the Rangers added one more run, with Leody Tavares hitting an RBI single.
The Rays bounced back in the eighth, scoring two runs and tying the game 3-3. Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero drove in those runs. Finally, in the bottom of the ninth, Jonah Heim registered a walk-off hit after driving in Josh Smith to win the ball game 4-3.
The Rangers received a stellar start from Kumar Rocker, who pitched five strong innings, only allowing one earned run on six hits, walking none and striking out one.
With the win, the Rangers complete a three-game series sweep against the Rays as they extend their winning streak to seven and nine at Globe Life Field. The 8-2 Rangers will next face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.