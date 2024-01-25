Joc Pederson Free Agency: Diamondbacks in talks with former Dodgers outfielder, per insider

It appears that Joc Pederson's time on the free agent market may be nearing an end as MLB insider Buster Olney has reported that the Arizona Diamondbacks could be a landing spot. According to Olney, the Diamondbacks and Pederson have been in contact about a potential contract as the team is looking to fill their DH position.

"The Diamondbacks have been talking with free agent outfielder Joc Pederson. They've been looking for a DH type" - @Buster_ESPN

Coming off of a World Series appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks could greatly add to their team home run power by landing the veteran. Since his debut in 2014, Joc Pederson has been a steady source of home runs, hitting 198 bombs throughout his career.

That being said, Pederson struggled a bit in terms of power last season with the San Francisco Giants. The left-handed outfielder and designated hitter posted a disappointing .235 batting average with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

While 2023 may have been a bit of a down season for Pederson, he is coming off a strong 2022 season that helped him earn the second All-Star selection of his career. That year, Pederson finished with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a .274 batting average. If he can return to his 2022 form, he could be a major acquisition for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson would be another power addition for the Diamondbacks this offseason

Last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks enjoyed a storybook run to the World Series after sneaking into the playoffs in the final National League Wild Card spot. Although they ultimately fell to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, it proved that the team was closer to contention than many believed.

One of the key problems for the Diamondbacks in 2023 was their lack of home run power, as the team finished 22nd in the MLB in team home runs. This is something the team has already attempted to address this offseason by acquiring Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala.

"Trade news, per ESPN sources: Arizona Diamondbacks acquire third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Seattle Mariners acquire reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. Diamondbacks get their third baseman. Mariners move money off the books and get a live arm and backup catcher." - @JeffPassan

If the Diamondbacks are able to reach an agreement with Joc Pederson, the pairing of him and Suarez combined for 37 home runs last season. He could be an intriguing fit next to young stars such as Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno.

