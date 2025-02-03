Joe Kelly's wife Ashley, Tommy Edman's spouse Kristen drop 3-word reactions to Kevin Kiermaier's better half Marisa's beauty

Kevin Keirmaier has retired from baseball, having last played for the LA Dodgers in 2024. During their time there, Keirmaier and his wife Marisa became friends with Joe Kelly, Tommy Edman and their spouses. The trio couple are often seen in the comments section of each other's posts.

On Sunday, Marisa shared several photos captured in Jan., which she called "the sweetest month to start 2025." She posed with her newborn baby, daughter Layla, whom she welcomed last year.

Moreover, Marisa also enjoyed the company of her friends at Delaney Moralobo's baby shower in Jan. Other pictures included Maria clicking a selfie on a plane with her two boys Karter and Krew born in November 2018 and in March 2021, respectively.

Marisa clicked a picture with Krew in the backdrop of snow. The photos also have the family memories they created with their newborn daughter.

Among those who couldn’t help but shower Marisa with praise were Ashley Kelly, wife of MLB pitcher Joe Kelly, and Kristen Edman, spouse of Tommy Edman.

Ashley commented:

"You look bomb."

Kristen chimed in with an agreement, replying:

"My thoughts exactly"

Marisa also couldn't hold back, replying:

"Miss you girls."

Marisa's Instagram post

Kevin Keirmaier's perfect end to baseball career captured by Marisa

After announcing that 2024 would be the last year of him playing baseball, Kevin Kiermaier received the best end.

Kiermaier played four games in the Dodgers NLCS showdown against the New York Mets. Though he was not in the thick of the games in the postseason, the Dodgers winning the World Series added a ring to the four-time Gold Glover's resume.

After winning the Fall Classic title, Marisa posted a photo with the family.

"Parading through LA will forever be one of the coolest and most fun things we’ve ever been apart of. What a core memory for a 5Y and 3Y old to look back on 🥹" she wrote.

A month later, the pair welcomed their third child and first daughter Layla. Marisa shared photos of her with the family, giving it a perfect end to the 2024 year.

"Layla Marie, welcome to the world sweet girl. A week of pure bliss with her 🤍🌸" she wrote in caption.

Now that Kiermaier has retired, the outfielder is looking forward to spending quality time with his family before he decides on his next career endeavor.

