Commentator Joe Rogan once rebuked Major League Baseball after drug testing was implemented during baseball’s steroid era. In an episode with comedian Paul Virzi as his guest, Rogan spoke and reminisced about baseball’s drug era.

Joe Rogan remarked that drug use was not a problem in baseball in 1970s. They later made jokes about how drugs affected the season's total number of home runs.

“They made baseball more interesting. It’s so stupid that they busted them for that (drug usage). Why did they make a big deal out of it? Who gives a sh*t if they’re doing steroids?”

Watch:

Joe Rogan's statement was met with a resounding "they brought baseball back" from Paul Virzi.

Joe Rogan mocked Mark McGwire in a humorous way

McGwire, a retired baseball great and a prodigious home run hitter, once acknowledged using PEDs while he was a player. When he shattered the home run mark in the 1998 MLB season, McGwire allegedly used drugs.

McGwire later regretted his actions, saying that baseball players should cease using drugs. Rogan ridiculed McGwire for being prepared to cut back on the number of home runs he hits each season.

Chase Denton @chasedenton_ Interview with Mark McGwire about his career and steroids. Interview with Mark McGwire about his career and steroids. https://t.co/y2R2KW8Zrd

Interview with Mark McGwire about his career and steroids. – Chase Denton

Rogan is a well-known figure in the UFC/MMA scene who doesn't really need an introduction. Rogan is an actor, comedian, TV host, podcaster, and UFC commentator. Because of his podcast, Rogan's popularity, on a global scale, has soared. Paul Virzi, the episode's guest, performs stand-up comedy and has his own podcast called The Virzi Effect.

UFC 276: Adesanya v Cannonier

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast features a variety of well-known figures from various fields of expertise. Rogan discusses a wide range of subjects, including sports and current events.

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez also confessed to consuming performance enhancing drugs in 2013. He was involved in the Biogenesis scandal. As a result, A-Rod was suspended for 162 games and the entire 2014 MLB season.

Poll : 0 votes