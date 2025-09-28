Joe Ryan's fiancee Clare flaunts her stretching skills in latest pregnancy photoshoot

  • home icon
By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 15:06 GMT
Joe Ryan with his fiancee Clare.(clarestonich/Instagram)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan's fiancée, Clare Stonich, dropped a pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram on Saturday. Clare posted two photos, with one showing her lying on the grass in a playful yoga-like pose.

Stonich wore a red bra and blue jeans in the pictures. In the other picture, she was standing outdoors behind a glass-panel door, posing with a smile as a dog stood beside her.

"the final stretch ❤️." Stonich captioned the post.
Clare reshared the same post on her story and wrote a humorous caption.

"Due in 35 days... how? is? that? possible," Clare wrote.
Joe Ryan&#039;s fianc&eacute;e, Clare ,posted a story.(clarestonich/Instagram)
In September, Clare also shared a carousel post from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The images feature Clare donned in a black coat and pants, showcasing her baby bump. A white fluffy dog was at her side in the shot. Another image features a tender black-and-white close-up moment as Joe spotted and Clare rested her head with closed eyes.

"Wrapping it up," she captioned the post.

Joe Ryan's fiancée, Clare, shared a cozy corner through a candlelit photo frame with Joe.

Clare shared a sweet carousel on Instagram; the first photo features a softly lit photo with Joe Ryan, capturing a cozy ambiance on August 19.

Another frame features Clare in a black top with sailor-style detailing left open to embrace her baby bump. She paired it with a white lace mini skirt and completed the look with bold red heels. The mirror selfie was captured inside the home with simple décor. Another snapshot was from a concert with Alabama Shakes.

She added a minimal caption,

"August."
In February, the couple got engaged and shared their big news on social media platforms. Clare wrote a heartfelt caption,

"Forever could never be enough!!! let’s get married 🤍."

Clare is an interior designer and has a studio named Naked Spaces. On the other hand, Joe Ryan debuted with the Minnesota Twins in September 2021. In the 2025 season, he posted a solid season with a 3.42 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and a sharp 1.04 WHIP on the mound.

