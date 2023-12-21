Joey Votto Free Agency: Blue Jays appear interested in inking hometown veteran

Growing up in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, it is likely that Joey Votto harbored ideations about playing for the hometown Jays. Now, according to recent indications, that might become a reality.

Per recent reports from Jays writer Ben Nicholson-Smith, the AL East club is interested in acquiring potential DH options. Among the players listed was Joey Votto, who would stand to become the second hometown player on MLB's only Canadian team.

"Blue Jays are interested in Hoskins, Martinez, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, and Joey Votto, among others." - MLB Insights

A lifelong member of the Cincinnati Reds, Votto spent seventeen seasons playing on the banks of the Ohio River. In 2023, the 39-year old hit .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. After finishing with a career-worst batting average and on-base figure, the Reds declined Votto's option, making him a free agent for the first time in his career.

The winner of the 2010 NL MVP Award, Votto has long been a fan favorite in Cincinnati. Known for his passion and explosive temper, Votto combined top-level hitting with a tenacity and passion that few players can match.

"An amazing scene in Cincinnati as Joey Votto receives a standing O in what could be his final home game with the Reds" - FOX Sports: MLB

While it is safe to say that Joey Votto's best days are behind him, acquiring Canadian, much less Toronto-born players, always bodes well for the Jays insofar as fan engagement goes. Currently, the only Canadian player on the Toronto Blue Jays roster is closing pitcher Jordan Romano.

In Toronto, Votto will likely alternate the first base and DH position with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Last year, veteran Brandon Belt was often slotted into the first base position or DH. However, Belt has since departed the Jays in free agency, leaving a space for Votto to insert himself into.

Toronto homecoming would be a wonderful close to Joey Votto's career

On account of his many years playing in the NL Central, many Canadian baseball fans have had limited opportunity to watch Votto in action. However, adding an experienced voice to their locker room, especially after their heartbreaking ALWS loss to the Minnesota Twins, would be a good move from a Jays perspective.

For Votto, a fan favorite, coming back to where it all began to close out his career would be nothing short of a storybook ending.

