Joey Votto Free Agency Update: 3 teams reportedly eyeing possible move for Reds legend

Joey Votto is a free agent now, and he hasn't had a ton of attention yet. The former Cincinnati Reds superstar has been with the team his entire career but the next stage is unclear. Nevertheless, a few teams are experssing interest in the first baseman.

Until now, the market for Joey Votto has been fairly quiet. The overall free agency market has been fairly quiet, too, as many big stars are still waiting and weighing their options and remain unsigned.

USA Today reporter Bib Nightengale reported the player's interest on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Veteran free-agent first baseman Joey Votto, the beloved former Cincinnati Reds' six-time All-Star and MVP, has three teams now expressing interest in him."

Nightengale did not mention what the three teams were at this time, but it appears that the new year may hold a more exciting free agency for Votto at least.

Who could be interested in Joey Votto?

While it remains unlikely that Joey Votto returns as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, it can't be ruled out. It's true that the lack of a contract with the team suggests that they are fully ready to move on from the aging legend, but it's not guaranteed.

In fact, if he remains unsigned for a long time, his price would go down and the Reds might be inclined to bring him back on a short, team-friendly deal so he can retire having never worn another uniform.

Regardless, that's just one of the three teams that reportedly have interest, and it's anyone's guess who those other two might be. Any sort of team could use his services.

At this stage, he's probably not a starter, but he could be a valuable platoon player at first base. He's an experienced left-handed bat, and that has a lot of worth in an MLB locker room.

Teams like the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and many others could use his services as depth, so there are plenty of clubs that might have interest in Votto.

