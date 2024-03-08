Joey Votto Landing Spots: 2 teams emerge as potential destination for veteran slugger, per reports

On Sept. 24, Joey Votto received a standing ovation from fans at Great American Ballpark as he stepped up to bat. The 40-year-old's contract was expiring in a matter of weeks, and Reds fans knew that this might be their last chance to see the former MVP play at home for their team.

After the end of the season, the Reds declined Votto's $20 million option for 2024, making him a free agent, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. While many thought that the first baseman would be retiring, new information indicates to the contrary.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Buster Olney, the Canadian spoke about his future, and explained that he may not be ready for retirement yet. In retort, Olney referenced a pair of teams that could be a good fit for Joey Votto, even at his age.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"We just had Joey Votto on our broadcast; he is dying to play. Lives 25 minutes from the Jays’ park; could be a really good fit there, in a very right-handed lineup. Angels another possible fit" - Buster Olney

According to Olney, both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are a good fit for Votto. A native of the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, Ontario, Votto's offseason home is less than an hour away from Rogers Centre, where the Jays play.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Angels are a team looking to attract talent. Many pundits project the team to hobbled by Shohei Ohtani's departure, and 22-year-old first baseman Nolan Schanuel could use an experienced veteran like Joey Votto to as an experienced mentor.

Expand Tweet

"Baseball isn't the same without Joey Votto" - I Heart Cincinnati

A member of the Cincinnati Reds from 2007 until 2023, Votto treated fans to some special moments. The winner of the 2010 NL MVP Award on account of his 37 home runs and 113 RBIs this season, Votto's offensive output gradually declined as he aged. In 2023, the veteran hit just .202 with the Reds.

Joey Votto aims to milk the last drop of baseball out of himself

Though many fans simply expected Votto to slip into retirement, the aged star has been defiant. He recently told FOX Sports "I need the game to tell me I'm done", which implies that he is not quite ready to hang up the glove.

He may not attract the same sort of interest that he would have ten or fifteen years ago, but Votto is still an asset. Now, it's up to his potential suitors to make their play.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.