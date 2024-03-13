Joey Votto News: Veteran 1B slated for minor league stint before spring training debut with Blue Jays

This week, veteran first baseman Joey Votto inked a $2 million non-roster contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. A native of the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, the news was met by great interest from fans of MLB's only Canadian team.

Despite the considerable fanfare that news of Votto's signing generated, it appears as though fans will have to wait to see him among his new teammates. According to reports from Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, Votto's first appearance will come in a minor-league contest against the Tigers in Dunedin.

"Joey Votto slated to play in a minor-league game today. Maybe tomorrow too. Looks like his Grapefruit League will be Sunday, further details to come #BlueJays" - Ben Nicholson-Smith

A former MVP, Votto's team of seventeen seasons, the Cincinnati Reds, turned down an option to extend Votto, which made the 40-year old a free agent for the first time in his career. After languishing on the free agent market since February, the Jays decided to give their hometown talent a chance, especially after another veteran first baseman, Brandon Belt, left the team during the offseason.

The move comes after the aged first baseman put up some of his worst numbers ever last season. Hitting just .202 in 65 games for the Reds, it is likely that the Toronto Blue Jays want Votto to to warm himself up before he is hurled back into the big-league environment.

""He didn't want to be told he was done by the game, he wants to go out and see whether he's done." @Ken_Rosenthal weighs in on when we could see Joey Votto with the @BlueJays" - Foul Territory

As a measure of caution, the Jays were careful not to guarantee a spot on their 2024 roster to Votto. However, the fact that Votto commands significant name recognition certainly plays in his favor. Should he make the team, the will be the third Canadian born-Blue Jay, alongside slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and closer Jordan Romano.

Joey Votto is ready to put in the effort for his new team

The winner of the NL MVP in 2010, Joey Votto is under no illusions about the fact that he is not the player that he used to be. As such, Votto has claimed that he expects to start some of the year in the minors, but likely knows that it is very likely he will be called upon. This week, he told Cincinnati's WCHS:

"To be a minor-league player with an unknown number just trying my very best to make a team. It invigorates me. This is what I feel I’ve been about, and brings me great joy.”

Regarded and esteemed for his fiery, competitive disposition, there has never been a better time for fans to get a glimpse of Joey Votto in his purest form.

