After 21 years of playing baseball, Joey Votto will be without a club after the Cincinnati Reds refused to carry forward his $20 million option for the 2024 season. He will head into free agency as a result.

Joey Votto was signed by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2002 Draft. After making his debut in the 2007 season, he notched up the 2010 NL MVP. In the 2012 season, he signed a 10-year $225 million contract that would start from 2014 through to 2024.

With his last year left on the contract, worth $20 million the 40-year-old was informed by Reds' President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, that the club would not take the contract option. The decision had been taken as new prospects and youngsters will be preferred for more playing time.

Votto got a $7 million contract buyout but no amount of money is worth his years of service at the Reds. The 40-year-old has been a clubhouse leader and the undisputed face of the franchise. Speaking about the situation, the infielder leaves a lasting legacy and is grateful for having played for the Cincinnati Reds for so many years.

"It’s an experience that’s new to me. I’m at a bit of a loss of words. It’s a challenging experience. It’s prompting reflection and gratitude and thankfulness for what is and has been my time as a Cincinnati Reds. It’s been so special,” Votto said (via MLB.com).

Joey Votto will be a Cincinnati Reds HOFer

Joey Votto has plenty of franchise records to his name. He is second on the all-time Reds list on homers (356), doubles (459), and OPS (.920), fourth all-time on hits (2,135), and has a career batting average of .294. However, he wasn't able to replicate the same form in the last two seasons, playing just 156 games with an average just above the Mendoza Line at .204.

Regardless, he will go down as one of the most important figures in Reds history and is expected to be a franchise Hall of Famer.