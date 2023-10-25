Joey Votto has been a member of the Cincinnati Reds since 2007, treating fans along the banks of the Ohio River to some very special moments.

It's for that reason why fans are wondering if 2023 would be the last season for the 40-year old Votto. During the last Reds home game of the season, Votto was greeted with a standing ovation as he came up to his first at-bat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Huge ovation for Joey Votto in what could be his final game in Cincinnati" - Talkin Baseball

Fortunately for Cincinnati Reds fans, the rugged veteran recently indicated that he intends to come back for the 2024 season. With the final season of his 10-year, $225 million deal to include a club option for 2024, it's eventually up to the Reds, the only team Votto has ever known.

Despite his team missing the postseason for the ninth time in 10 years, Votto is remaining engaged as the postseason unfolds. Recently, he took a shot at a well-known radio host after the latter had made a very bold but incorrect prediction.

Chris Russo of WFAN radio claimed that "Votto would retire on the spot" if the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7. When the D-Backs emerged victorious in the contest, eyes turned to Russo to see what he might do next.

Among the voices trolling Russo, a noted New York Yankees fan, was Votto. In a zinging social media post, Joey Votto laid into Russo, making some comments regarding a "wedgie".

Expand Tweet

"Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, a suggestion for your shame-sign. IF you do walk through Manhattan in a bikini, holding said sign, how about, “I got bit by the D-backs and all I got was this lousy wedgie.” I’m not married to this one. I’ll keep brainstorming." - Joey Votto

Votto was born in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, Ontario. After being selected by the Reds in the second round of the 2002 draft, he quickly became a legend in Cincinnati.

The winner of the 2010 NL MVP Award and six All-Star designations, Votto has over 350 career home runs and over 1,100 RBIs.

Joey Votto is one of the hippest figures in baseball

Despite the advanced stage of his career, Votto still knows how to have fun like the youngsters do.

Known for his fiery temper but also his big heart, Joey Votto is one of the best players the Reds have ever had and also probably the funniest.