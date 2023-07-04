The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Monday night in the first game of a four-game series after Joey Votto blasted a two-run home run to snap a 0-for-21 skid while Ian Gibaut pitched out of a jam in the sixth innings.

Votto, after the game, joyfully revealed his plans to play PlayStation till morning with young players.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



Joey Votto: "We're young and hip, this is what young people do." Says he's gonna play PlayStation with Elly De La Cruz until 7 AM

"Joey Votto: “We’re young and hip, this is what young people do.” Says he’s gonna play PlayStation with Elly De La Cruz until 7 AM" - Talkin' Baseball

MLB Twitter fans are loving Votto's banter:

"Votto is an absolute treasure," wrote one while the other commented: "the tim Duncan of baseball imo. An absolute legend that’s often overlooked."

— @mmabornsender @TalkinBaseball_ The tim Duncan of baseball imo. An absolute legend that's often overlooked

MLB fans would love to see "Votto in the HOF."

"I'm a life-long #Dodgers fan. But I have always liked @JoeyVotto He has always been a stellar player and a class act guy. I'm glad to see him enjoying the game and having some fun. Go #Reds"

"Every single team needs a Joey Votto in the clubhouse"

Mo @AstrossWRLD @TalkinBaseball_ Every single team needs a Joey Votto in the clubhouse

"This guy is fantastic. Should absolutely be a commentator post playing career but something tells me he’s too bright for that. What a fantastic interviewee and honestly great insight."

irishbluedevil @irishbluedevil @TalkinBaseball_ This guy is fantastic. Should absolutely be a commentator post playing career but something tells me he's too bright for that. What a fantastic interviewee and honestly great insight.

"I fucking love Joey Votto"

Joey Votto revealed his Taylor Swift-inspired walk-up song list

Joey Votto unveiled his new walk-up song list on Saturday, which includes many Taylor Swift songs. He posted his list on Twitter to share it with his followers.

Votto tweeted:

"Alright, thanks for today's suggestions. Tomorrow's lineup: All Too Well (10 min version) from 1:30, Cruel Summer from the 28-second mark, Shake it Off at the 40-second mark, and Mean at the 32-second mark. Whatcha think?"

Joey Votto's tweet

Votto debuted in the MLB in 2007 with the Reds. Since Larry Walker, he is the only MLB player from Canada to have hit 300 home runs and driven in 1,000 runs. Votto is the second Canadian to get 2,000 hits; Walker was the first.

Votto, a six-time MLB All-Star, also won the Tip O'Neill Award seven times and the Lou Marsh Trophy twice as Canada's sportsman of the year. Furthermore, he received the NL Hank Aaron Award and the NL MVP Award in 2010.

