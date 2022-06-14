"Joey Votto will you make a TikTok with me?" - Joey Votto makes TikTok with a young fan in the stadium while the Cincinnati Reds play Arizona Diamondbacks

Cincinnati Reds club legend Joey Votto is known as one of the most competitive players in the game. He always brings his fiery spirit when he takes the field. However, this is not all there is to it for the former National League MVP.

Votto is also known for his love for baseball fans, especially children. It has been well-documented throughout the slugger's career that he would spare time just to interact with fans before, during, and after games.

Yesterday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was no exception as Joey Votto once again granted a fan's wish. This time, he graced the media platform TikTok to do it.

A fan had a sign that said:

"Joey Votto will you make a TikTok with me?"

So Joey organized a whole routine with her on the fly.

The first baseman interacted with a fan named Jean Parks, with the latter asking him to make some dance moves to be posted on TikTok. Votto obliged and both of them did The Griddy.

It was a lighthearted moment in the game shared between the two. The Cincinnati Reds narrowly escaped with the win against the D'backs, 5-4.

The Cincinnati Reds 2022 season so far

For the first time this season, it seems like the Cincinnati Reds are gaining traction. They've stringed up a couple of wins and have a better record than their division cohorts, the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago Cubs.

The Reds have won four of their last 10. It is nothing impressive but it's better than the other three teams in the division that have won only two of the last 10.

It will be a tough battle between the Reds, Cubs, and Pirates to avoid being the basement team in the National League Central. Both Chicago and Pittsburgh are in free fall,losing seven straight games at the time of writing.

The Reds have given their prospects some playing time and are slowly easing them into the system. So far, its paying its dividends. Both Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft have produced gems on the mound this year.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds' rookies can continue to deliver for the team and lift them out of last place in the division.

