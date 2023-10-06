Joey Votto has been a staple in the Cincinnati Reds lineup for 17 seasons. The power-hitting infielder has been one of the most consitent hitters in the game over the past two decades and has developed into a fan favorite in Ohio.

The 40-year-old could very well be looking for a new team next season. Votto earned $25 million this season and the Reds have a $20 million option for next season. It is unclear whether the organization will choose to exercise that option.

As per a recent article by MLB Trade Rumors, the Canadian star mentioned that he plans on sticking around for at least one more year:

"The last couple years were crumby. I wasn't healthy for two years, so I'd like to play well. It's not the taste I want to leave in my mouth."

After a difficult 82-80 season, where the Reds missed out on the playoffs, Votto seems unsatisfied and frustrated.

Votto completed his 17th season in a memorable way with a controversial one-on-one with the umpire that led to him being tossed. The Reds stars was ejected for arguing with the umpire during a game on Oct. 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Many were concerned it could have been his final MLB game.

Joey Votto was named the National League MVP in 2010 after a stellar season

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

This season, Votto had a .202/.314/.433 slash line and contributed 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. He played just 65 games but recorded 42 hits and 26 runs over that stretch.

Over an impressive 17-year career, Votto has been nominated to the All-Star Game on six different occasions and won a Gold Glove in 2011.

Perhaps his greatest achievement was winning the NL MVP in 2010. That season he finished with a .324 batting average, a 1.024 OPS, 37 home runs and 113 RBIs.

If Votto does leave the Reds, there will be plenty of teams interested in his services. Baseball fans around the globe will be ecstatic to see the slugger return for one more season.