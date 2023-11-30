Joey Wendle Free Agency: New York Mets sign infielder on a $2,000,000 deal 

Former Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle has signed a 1 year, $2 million deal with the New York Mets, MLB insider Robert Murray reported.

The 33-year-old former All-Star spent the last two seasons with the Marlins and became a free agent at the end ofo the season. Now, the Mets have reportedly signed the veteran utility man for the next year, pending a physical examination.

Joey Wendle was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 2012 MLB Draft and played in their minor league system before being traded to the Oakland Athletics after the 2014 season.

He went on to make his major league debut in the middle of the 2016 season and was ultimately traded to the Tampa Bay Rays after a year and a half.

Wendle's career took off with the Rays and he soon became a central part of their roster and played several roles over the four years he spent there, which culminated in an All-Star appearance in 2021.

Wendle was then traded to the Marlins after the 2021 season and his offensive numbers took a severe hit after the change of environment. The utility infielder mostly played as shortstop and third baseman in his time in Miami and didn't offer much to the team in both positions.

While he avoided arbitration prior to the 2023 season by signing a one-year deal, he became a free agent at the end of the season. Now, latest reports suggest that the New York Mets have indeed agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran.

Joey Wendle likely to replace Luis Guillorme for the New York Mets

Luis Guillorme has filled the role of reserve infielder and utility man for the New York Mets over the last few years but was cut by the front office after a steady decline in offensive output.

Less than two weeks after parting ways with Guillorme, the Mets have now signed veteran infielder Joey Wendle as a replacement for the next MLB season. While it may not be a huge signing that will determine their future in a major way, the former Tampa Bay Rays man could prove to be a valuable asset for them over the next year.

