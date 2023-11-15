The imminent move of the Athletics out of Oakland seems to be on the horizon. Despite many challenges, owner John Fisher will be successful in getting the trust vote from the rest of the MLB owners on Thursday but that hasn't stopped fans from protesting.

As John Fisher entered his hotel lobby in Arlington ahead of the owners vote for the franchise's move, he was greeted by three A's fans dressed in green T-shirts with the word "STAY" written in bold. However before they could say anything, it was the As owner who had the first word.

Fisher acknowledged their passion for the team but said his 'patience' had run out after years of looking to secure a new stadium in Oakland. It is no news that the Oakland Coliseum in the city is a worn out stadium and is barely meeting MLB's standards.

Subsequently the Athletics got the nod to build a new stadium in Las Vegas from the Nevada government. They are looking to move out to the desert in 2028 when a new ballpark is built.

“It’s been a lot worse for me than you,’’ Fisher told the protesting fans. “Anyway, I just want to let you know I appreciate you guys being here, I appreciate the passion you have shown.’’

Baseball fans were having none of it as they took to X, to voice their claims against Fisher's blatant remarks.

"Ain’t this guy a billionaire? Yet u never spend on your own team and don’t seem to care. Pretty sure it’s worse for the loyal athletic fans," one fan wrote.

Here are a few other reactions:

Owners likely to vote in favor of Athletics relocation

A 75% of votes are required out of the 30 MLB Owners to pass the decision to allow the Athletics to move out to Nevada. As per reports, there isn't anyone who is stopping the move as of now.

John Fisher will have to keep in mind that moving to Las Vegas would mean a lot more investment following their plans to build $1.5 billion stadium in a small market with little TV viewership revenue.